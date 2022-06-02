Killeen food pantry facing shortages, former donors now in need

KILLEEN, Texas — With every dollar that is donated to feed the need, places like the Food Care Center of Killeen can buy seven meals to help feed families.

With inflation on the rise and shortages of food, gas and just about everything else people like Lois Spencer who live off of disability benefits, fixed or low incomes are struggling to get by.

“I put 13 gallons in my car and it took $58. That was money I needed for medicine and food,” Lois Spencer, a Killeen Resident said.

Now, Spencer who normally gives to local food pantries… is leaning on them for support.

“Food stamps aren’t going far enough. Getting the food from here is helping out to fill the gap,” Spencer said.

Veteran Sandra Thompson said the need was already great in Killeen, now it’s even greater.

“It’s huge wherever you look. Especially during the summertime,” Sandra Thompson, a Food Care Center of Killeen volunteer said.

It’s why after 25 years of serving in the military, the Retired Lieutenant Colonel and her granddaughter, Madison Thompson, are serving food to the community.

“Getting to help give out food and helping people. Helping people is good to do,” Madison said.

Raymond Cockrell with the Food Care Center of Killeen said they feed around 200 families a day and 30,000 for the whole year.

He said the Feed The Need Summer Drive is a major contributor to helping them help others.

“Hopefully it encourages them to donate either time or their money,” Cockrell said.

“Last year we raised $2200 during feed the need,

We can purchase over 15,000 meals with that!”

The Food Care Center of Killeen is one of the four local food pantries they partner with.

This drive will continue till June 17, to donate click here.