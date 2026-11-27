Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to deny Nidal Hasan’s request to halt his Dec. 3 execution, according to a Friday court filing.

Prosecutors argue the convicted Fort Hood gunman waited until the last minute to seek relief and is unlikely to succeed on the claims he plans to raise.

Read the full court filing document here.

They also say Hasan has not yet filed the underlying federal habeas petition.

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"The government respectfully moves this Court to reject the defendant’s arguments and deny his motion seeking to stay his execution," a court filing reads.

Hasan has until Saturday at noon to respond.

A federal judge previously scheduled a public hearing for Monday on Hasan’s request to halt his execution, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 3.

The judge also ordered the government to bring Hasan to the hearing in person from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks and arrange secure transportation in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The order does not grant Hasan a stay of execution. Instead, it establishes an expedited schedule for the court to consider his request just three days before the execution is scheduled to take place.

Hasan was convicted and sentenced to death for the Nov. 5, 2009, shooting at Fort Hood. Thirteen people were killed, and more than 30 others were injured. His execution is scheduled to be carried out by firing squad on Dec. 3.

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Survivors of the attack have expressed frustration with the latest attempt to delay the execution, while the American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Kansas have argued that Hasan should have an opportunity to pursue federal review before the government carries out his death sentence.

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The Monday hearing will give the federal court an opportunity to hear arguments over whether Hasan’s execution should be put on hold while that legal challenge proceeds.