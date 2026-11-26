A federal judge has scheduled a public hearing Monday on Nidal Hasan’s request to halt his execution, currently scheduled for Dec. 3.

Hasan, the former Army major convicted in the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood that killed 13 people and injured more than 30 others, filed a motion for a stay of execution Tuesday. He is seeking additional time to pursue federal habeas corpus review of his case.

According to a court order signed Wednesday, the government must respond to Hasan’s motion by noon Friday, Nov. 27. Hasan will then have until noon Saturday, Nov. 28, to reply.

A public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Robert J. Dole U.S. Courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

The judge also ordered the government to bring Hasan to the hearing in person from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks and arrange secure transportation in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The order does not grant Hasan a stay of execution. Instead, it establishes an expedited schedule for the court to consider his request just three days before the execution is scheduled to take place.

Hasan was convicted and sentenced to death for the Nov. 5, 2009, shooting at Fort Hood. Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 others were injured. His execution is scheduled to be carried out by firing squad on Dec. 3.

Survivors of the attack have expressed frustration with the latest attempt to delay the execution, while the American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Kansas have argued that Hasan should have an opportunity to pursue federal review before the government carries out his death sentence.

The Monday hearing will give the federal court an opportunity to hear arguments over whether Hasan’s execution should be put on hold while that legal challenge proceeds.