FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The man responsible for the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood is asking a judge to stop his execution, with a little more than a week to go before his scheduled death sentence.

Former Army Maj. Nidal Hasan filed a stay of execution on Tuesday evening, hoping to delay the Army from carrying out the death sentence by firing squad on Dec. 3. If granted, the delay would give Hasan time to file a writ of habeas corpus, which law experts say could delay his execution for years.

Thirteen people died and more than 30 were injured in the attack. Survivors say they've been waiting 17 years, and they want justice served.

Julia Wilson is a survivor of the 2009 shooting attack by Hasan. She says she's been living with the trauma of that day for years, and she wants closure.

"It's frustrating. He wanted to be a martyr. Here's your chance, buddy, to follow through," Wilson said.

"What's the problem? Now there's a problem, and you yourself sat there in the court system. You wanted to represent yourself and you said you did what you did," Wilson said.

The American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Kansas entered an appearance as standby counsel for Hasan. Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU's Capital Punishment Project, released the following statement:

"There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss. But the gravity of that loss does not change the government's obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system. Mr. Hasan, like every person facing an irreversible punishment, must have a chance to pursue federal review of his case. We urge the court to stop the government from bypassing Mr. Hasan's due process rights in its rush to carry out this execution," Arceneaux said.

Reaction to the news is spreading on social media, sparking plenty of responses. Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, a death row priest and eyewitness to 15 executions, released a statement on the political messaging of the execution:

"The Trump administration has spent weeks turning Nidal Hasan's execution into a political production. There were announcements, threats of spectacle, talk of livestreaming a man's death and all the chest-thumping about America's willingness to kill. Yet anyone familiar with the federal death penalty process understood that a habeas corpus petition could bring the entire timetable to a halt. Now that is precisely where the case stands. The administration has discovered that executions are not campaign rallies and that the machinery of government cannot simply be commanded to produce a death on a political schedule. They made this execution a spectacle. Now, Hasan has made Donald Trump the spectacle," Hood said.

Wilson says she understands the rights Hasan has through the court system, but is frustrated by the last-minute filing.

"You admitted to it. You planned it. You took joy in it. You don't apologize for it. And now you want to fight the court system? Seriously? OK, well, let's see how this goes down," Wilson said.

The last military execution was delayed during the Bush administration. That man is still sitting on death row. The last military execution by firing squad was in 1945.

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