Federal appeals court ruled against Lorena ISD principal in civil lawsuit

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Lorena ISD principal being sued by the parents of a student who was molested by a teacher.

Primary School Principal April Jewell asked the judges to overrule a lower court ruling which denied her request to throw out the civil lawsuit filed by the parents of a kindergartener, who was sexually assaulted by substitute teacher Nicholas Crenshaw in 2020.

Jewell claimed qualified immunity, which protects state and local officials from liability in civil cases. The family has also filed suit against the Lorena ISD.

In a lengthy opinion detailing their decision, the judges wrote, "The district court denied Jewell’s motion to dismiss on the basis of qualified immunity finding that she failed her duty to protect the student. We AFFIRM."

As 25 News first reported to you in September 2024, the girl's parents filed new court documents with sworn affidavits from school employees who say Jewell didn’t investigate, reprimand, or discipline Crenshaw.

Crenshaw pleaded guilty in 2023 to several counts, including aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Below is the full statement Lorena ISD sent 25 News: