Federal appeals court ruled against Lorena ISD principal in civil lawsuit

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Lorena ISD principal being sued by the parents of a student who was molested by a teacher.
Primary School Principal April Jewell asked the judges to overrule a lower court ruling which denied her request to throw out the civil lawsuit filed by the parents of a kindergartener, who was sexually assaulted by substitute teacher Nicholas Crenshaw in 2020.
Jewell claimed qualified immunity, which protects state and local officials from liability in civil cases. The family has also filed suit against the Lorena ISD.
In a lengthy opinion detailing their decision, the judges wrote, "The district court denied Jewell’s motion to dismiss on the basis of qualified immunity finding that she failed her duty to protect the student. We AFFIRM."
As 25 News first reported to you in September 2024, the girl's parents filed new court documents with sworn affidavits from school employees who say Jewell didn’t investigate, reprimand, or discipline Crenshaw.
Crenshaw pleaded guilty in 2023 to several counts, including aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Below is the full statement Lorena ISD sent 25 News:
"August 15th the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the Waco District Court’s denial of April Jewell’s request to dismiss the claims against her based on qualified immunity. In general, school officials acting within the scope of their official duties are shielded from civil liability by the qualified immunity doctrine.
The appeal of the Waco District Court’s decision did not present any new factual evidence and neither the Waco District Court nor the Fifth Circuit made any findings of fact in the case. Rather, both Courts were required to accept all of the facts alleged by plaintiffs in their original complaint as true, and “view all facts in the light most favorable to the plaintiff” when considering Mrs. Jewell’s claim for immunity. Lorena ISD denies the facts stated by the plaintiffs are true.
Now that the Fifth Circuit has made a decision about the motion to dismiss, Lorena ISD looks forward to engaging in the discovery process and defending itself against these false claims. The Fifth Circuit’s decision does not change Lorena ISD’s position regarding the civil lawsuit brought against the District.
To date, Lorena ISD has not been presented any factual evidence that is different from what was reviewed in 2021. Should that change at any time, appropriate action will be taken."