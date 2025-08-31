Fatal two-vehicle crash on China Spring Road

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A 72-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Waco, police said.

According to the Waco Police Department, officers responded at 12:25 p.m. to the 10000 block of China Spring Road for reports of a crash. Investigators determined that a green Dodge Ram traveling northbound attempted to turn west into an adjacent parking lot and collided with a southbound silver Dodge Ram.

Several passengers from both vehicles were taken to a local hospital. The woman, a passenger in the green Dodge Ram, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the crash remains under investigation.

