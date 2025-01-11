Families connect from Bell County to Los Angeles amid wildfire crisis

While visiting family in Los Angeles for the holidays, Karen Perez and her husband, a Fort Cavazos staff sergeant, found themselves thousands of miles apart during the devastating California wildfires. As LA natives, Karen and her husband returned to their hometown to visit family during the holidays. However, with their youngest falling ill while in California, Perez elected to stay back with family while her husband returned to post.

"We’re all grieving right now like it’s scary," Perez said.

With their two toddlers in tow, Perez has been staying indoors to avoid the hazardous air quality.

"So, we’re not going outside. You can still see the ash falling. There’s no way you can go outside and breathe the air; it’s like you have to be covered because it sucks and it hurts,” Perez said.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Perez mentioned that Fort Cavazos has been very supportive of their family and their needs during this time.

Meanwhile, Jonette Buggs, a Los Angeles native currently residing in Harker Heights, is grappling with stress and fear for her five children who are still in LA county. One of her children, a student at UCLA, has already lost his home in the fires.

"My youngest son did not have internet service where he was at, like we did not know where he was. So, as a mom who also comes from there, watching my childhood burn up, it’s also scary that I can’t reach my kids, I can’t be there; I’m here," Buggs said.

Buggs' daughter is on evacuation watch, and she is making sure her children know they have a safe space waiting for them in Texas.

"So my kids are packed. They’re ready with the important papers and clothing that they need, and they know, if need be, hop on I-10 and head down to Dallas, we’re here," Buggs said.

Buggs emphasized the need for basic necessities when asked about how the community can support LA residents. "Necessities are the biggest thing right now. Clothing, blankets, toiletries. I have a really close friend in Altadena whose home is gone, and all he really wants is just water, deodorant, and just basic needs to clean up a little bit," she said.

To support those affected by the Southern California wildfires, please consider donating here.

