Expert says parents should talk openly with kids about illegal content, following Killeen ISD warning

Killeen Independent School District sent out a letter, notifying parents of a pornographic video involving minors, created outside of school, began circulating among students. 25 News spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Ashley Nazon, who advises parents to check their children’s devices and have open conversations about the risks and consequences.



Killeen ISD is warning parents about a pornographic video involving minors that’s circulating among students.

The district says the video was created outside of school but has made its way into the community, disrupting the learning environment.

Under Texas law, possessing or sharing child pornography is a felony. Even if the students involved are underage themselves, distributing sexual images of minors is illegal and can lead to both criminal charges and school discipline.

25 News' Marc Monroy spoke with psychotherapist Dr. Ashley Nazon, who says parents need to have tough conversations with their children.

"The parent does need to look into the child's phone and if they do find something or see something that was deleted, to then have a conversation with them to see what exactly were you watching — because you want to understand from the child's perspective about their knowledge of the situation," Nazon said.

On a local Facebook page, some parents also called for more involvement. One post read in part: “We have to put the phones down and truly see our kids. Talk to them. Guide them. Ask the hard questions. Be present.”

Nazon says parents should also remind children about the legal consequences.

"Then remind them that the video they received is illegal and they can get in trouble for it. So, just tell them to be honest about anything and let them know there’s no repercussions for them at home," said Nazon.

Killeen ISD is urging parents to check their children’s devices immediately and have conversations at home to help stop the spread of the video.