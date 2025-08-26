Killeen ISD informs parents of inappropriate video circulating among students

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District Interim Superintendent Dr. King Davis sent out an email to families informing them of an inappropriate video that had been circulating among students, depicting, "a pornographic video involving minors that was created outside of school has been circulated among students."

King said in the email that it appears that the situation is isolated to one school, however, "it has disrupted the learning environment and has the potential to spread further if not addressed immediately."

"Please understand: possessing or sharing pornographic material of minors is against the law and carries severe consequences. Under Texas Penal Code §43.26, possession or distribution of child pornography is a felony offense. In addition, Texas Penal Code §43.261 makes it illegal to electronically transmit or share sexual images of minors, even if the individuals involved are underage themselves." - Dr. King Davis

King said that students that are found to have this material on their phones, or found forwarding or showing it to others, could face criminal charges as well as disciplinary action from the school.

"This type of material can also constitute sexual harassment or exploitation under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based harassment and discrimination in schools. Killeen ISD is committed to investigating and addressing such incidents to ensure a safe learning environment for all students." - Dr. King Davis

The district urges parents and guardians to:



Check your child’s phone and devices immediately to make sure this content is not present.

to make sure this content is not present. Remind your child that possessing, viewing, or sharing this type of material is not only inappropriate, it is a crime that can result in an arrest, charges, and lasting legal consequences.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of students. We need your partnership in stopping the spread of this harmful content and in reinforcing the seriousness of the law with your children," King said.