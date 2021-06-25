End of eviction moratorium: resources for Texas renters

With the eviction moratorium coming to an end, even with extensions, it's important for renters to know what tools and resources they have to be able to stay inside their homes.

Approximately 6.4 million renter households are behind on their rent as of March 29, 2021, according to a U.S. Census Household Pulse survey.

Congress has appropriated as much as $46 billion to states for rental assistance, according to a recent statement from the Center for Disease and Control and Prevention.

Below are some ways renters in Central Texas can get the assistance they may need:

The Texas Rent Relief Program can help renters and landlords with the emergency funding. The program is able to assist with rent relief, utility, and home energy expenses, whether the cost is past due or current. The program can also assist with up to two months of expected expenses. Renters can reapply for up to three months of additional aid after the initial three months of assistance.

Stop TX Eviction offers free information and resources such as legal information and documentation you may need, access to applications for free legal assistance, and other local programs that may available in your area to aid with rent relief. The site also lists information about the Texas Eviction Diversion Program, created by the The Texas Supreme Court to help both tenants and landlords, both the tenant and the landlord must agree to participate and meet the program requirements.

211 Texas is a hotline that can be dialed (2-1-1) to reach the Texas Information & Referral Network (TIRN). The Network is available to assist with food, housing, child care, or other emergency services. The network has already assisted 25 percent of McLennan County residents with service requests regarding housing and shelter.

U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development lists resources for renters such as housing counselors, emergency rental assistance programs, information on local and state protections, protections through the non-profit organization The Eviction Lab, and more.