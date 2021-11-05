Texas Rent Relief ends new applications, additional assistance due to insufficient funds

The Texas Rent Relief program will no longer be accepting new applications beginning Friday.

The state agency said the total amount of requests in the system already exceed the amount of rent relief funds that were available.

Texas residents who may need assistance with rent and utilities will be unable to apply for relief, or additional funding requests, effective Friday, Nov. 5, at 5:00 p.m.

"Submitting an application does not guarantee payment." - Texas Rent Relief

"Submitted applications currently being reviewed will continue to be processed until all program funds run out," said the agency on its landing page.

At this time, funding for the state program sits at over $1.9 billion, according to the program overview, with more than 200,000 households assisted. An additional 18, 282 households have already been approved for relief, pending payment.

Texas Rent Relief Program

Texas Rent Relief said any applicants who have not started an application must do so before the deadline, these applicants will have an additional 21 days to complete the application.

"The program will attempt to contact the applicant 3 times over the course of the 21 days, but if the applicant does not submit during this time period their application will be deemed inactive and they will no longer be able to submit an application," said the agency.