Election day preparedness: McLennan County officials respond to concerns

One of our neighbors in Bell County sent 25 News' Marc Monroy a video showing an argument between voters and Bell County Democratic Chair Mikhail Gray.

25 News has spoken with several people at the polls throughout early voting. Some have shared worries about election safety and security.

"Thankfully, people have been pretty peaceful around the county, " said Jared Goldsmith, the McLennan County Elections Office administrator. "But law enforcement is ready in case anything happens."

Mason Mothershed is voting for just the second time, but he said he saw aggression while voting while living in Houston in 2020.

"I know a lot of people during this time try to persuade you in line, but at the end of the day, it's kind of who you are," aid Mothershed.

25 News Marc Monroy spoke with McLennan County election officials to learn more about how votes are counted behind the scenes.

Goldsmith said that lots of testing is conducted before the election, but two specific types of testing are used.

"We do a logic and accuracy test before and after the election," Goldsmith said.

They also conduct a partial manual count, in which a bipartisan team hand-counts the ballots to ensure the totals match the machine numbers.



Voting machines are manufactured here in Texas by a company called Heart Incentive.

Elections office and law enforcement are in communication for potential unrest.

"There seems to be a good process here as for all the screening and pre-screening, getting our IDs, and who's coming in to vote," Mothershed said.

"We want to make sure that their votes are being counted accurately and that they can do so in a safe place," said Goldsmith.

