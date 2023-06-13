DPS investigating man's death after foot chase with Waco police

WACO, Texas — Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man, whom authorities said died after a foot chase with Waco police.

A spokesperson for the Waco police department gave scant details about the man's death but said officers responded to a "suspicious person call" on Sunday evening.

They said the officers "made contact" with the man and he ran from them. By the time they caught up with him, he was having some sort of medical episode, which led officers to begin CPR.

He was later taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Waco police refused to identify the man but said his family had been notified. The next of kin are requesting an autopsy.

The spokesperson said the department asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the man's death. The department is also conducting its own internal investigation.