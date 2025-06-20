Dealing with mosquitoes during peak season

WACO, Texas — With summer having officially arrived, we're now in peak mosquito season.



Mosquitoes love the warm and humid weather of this time of year.

Make sure you're choosing to wear a safe repellent and reapply if outdoors for prolonged periods.

Removing standing water from around your home can limit the spread of mosquitoes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We're now entering summer, and on cue, mosquitoes are buzzing around in big numbers. The soupy weather that we're dealing with is the kind that mosquitoes love.

"Really the main time for mosquitoes is summer, because that's when it stays hot and muggy," said Clare Paul with the Waco-McLennan County Health District.

Bug bites are pesky, but on rare occasions, they can expose you to disease. In Texas, West Nile virus is the main concern to watch.

"West Nile's a big one, because that's one that we'll see. It has been seen some in the Dallas area so far," said Paul. "We have not seen it here... yet."

Repellent sprays or creams are a great first defense against bites. Ensure you select one that is safe for you and your family.

"It needs to be one that is EPA-approved and has DEET in it," said Paul. "And if you get one of those, [make sure] that it's good for anyone."

Any pooling of water around the home is a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes. Check places like gutters, flower pots, and porch coverings to make sure lingering water isn't present.

"Just go around and empty standing water around your house. Once a week. That's just a good thing to keep in mind. Go empty that," said Paul.

Wearing long pants and long-sleeve shirts may not sound appealing in the summer, but doing so can also protect you from bites.