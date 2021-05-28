Copperas Cove police officer involved in off-duty shooting arrested, resigns

COPPERAS COVE, TX — A Copperas Cove police officer involved in a shooting incident while off-duty has resigned and been arrested, Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson announced Friday.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, a female driver was traveling westbound on Robertson Avenue approaching then off-duty officer Eric Stoneburner, who was traveling eastbound.

According to Copperas Cove PD, the woman turned her vehicle across both lanes of traffic, appearing to try and back into a driveway in the 900 block of Robertson Avenue.

Stoneburner yielded as she backed toward the driveway. Authorities say he decided to drive past the front space of the vehicle once space presented itself.

As he proceeded, Copperas Cove PD says the woman also started to move. The two drivers paused to avoid striking each other.

According to the department, Stoneburner then drove past the woman's vehicle and continued eastbound. While in the 1400 block of Robertson Avenue, the woman passed Stoneburner to his left. Police say she almost struck the front left of Stoneburner's vehicle.

The woman then stopped her vehicle in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue, just short of the intersection at Williams Street. Stoneburner stopped behind her.

Authorities say no vehicle chase or off-duty traffic stop took place during this incident.

According to Copperas Cove PD, the woman exited her vehicle and confronted Stoneburner, who also left his vehicle with his firearm pointed at the woman.

Stoneburner allegedly fired multiple rounds, striking the woman multiple times.

The woman was transported by Copperas Cove EMS to the Baylor Scott & White - Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate.

Based on the Rangers' findings, a complaint and warrant were issued charging Stoneburner with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury/use of a deadly weapon.

On Thursday, May 27, Stoneburner turned himself in to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office. He resigned from the Copperas Cove Police Department before turning himself in.

During the press conference, Chief Wilson said the department does not condone Stoneburner's alleged actions.

"We have worked hard to build legitimacy and trust within our community and will work just as hard to rebuild any trust lost as a result of this event. We hope that our citizens do not judge us based solely on this event, but instead on how we handled this event. We will continue to do so based on the true facts. We ask that our citizens judge us on how we perform our duties each day with high standards, and a commitment to compliance with the law and procedural justice."

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.