COPPERAS COVE, TX — Just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon, the Copperas Cove Police department responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.

After arriving to the scene, CCPD found that an off-duty Copperas Cove Police officer was involved in the shooting.

The officer did not suffer any injuries, but a female was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.