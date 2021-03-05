Copperas Cove ISD continuing face covering requirement for students, staff

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Copperas Cove ISD announced they will continue requiring face coverings for both students and staff in the district following Governor Abbott's decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

In a press release earlier this week, the TEA announced local school boards have "full authority" to determine their mask policy. Public school systems are allowed to keep their current masks practices in place.

"After consulting with Coryell County medical professionals and local emergency management officials, Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns announced that face coverings will continue to be required for both students and staff in the district," CCISD said in a statement.

“We have a responsibility to public health and to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Burns said. “The protocols that we implemented have been successful, allowing students to have face-to-face instruction and participate in extra-curricular activities.”

CCISD said the governor’s announcement lifting the mask mandate comes as districts prepare for Spring Break March 15-19 where families are expected to travel and large groups will gather together.

Students under the age of 18 are not currently eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, increasing the potential exposure to staff with the removal of face coverings, CCISD said.

“We must stay focused on our purpose of providing a safe environment for face-to-face instruction,” Burns said. “We are grateful for our families’ commitment to complete their daily screeners, keep their students home when they are not feeling well, and work together to mitigate and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.”

CCISD said they surveyed its staff who were overwhelmingly in favor of continuing the requirement of face coverings in the district.

Burns said CCISD will continue to monitor the number of cases in Copperas Cove and Coryell County and the threshold of staff who have received the vaccination.

