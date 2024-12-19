Construction in Downtown Temple to beautify roads, look and sidewalks

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Construction is ongoing in Temple to continue with the city's 2020 parking development plan on Fourth Street and Central Avenue.



This section of the project is expected to cost around $7,000,000

Construction was delayed because of the tornadoes in the Spring

It is expected to be finished in the coming months

"You drive around Downtown Temple, and every week, month, and even over the past year and a half, it looks better and better," Clinton Harwell, owner of Pignetti's, said.

After some construction delays resulting from the tornadoes that hit our community in the spring — the city is making repairs at Fourth and Central Avenue.

"It's a wait," Pignetti's owner Clinton Harwell told 25 News' Marc Monroy. "It's inconvenient."

"It's kind of bad timing this year, you know, since the roads started in March, and it was supposed to be finished in June, but with all the rain in March, April, May."

The work is part of Temple's 2020 parking redevelopment plan, which aims to beautify the downtown area.

"But I know that eventually, they're going to do Second Street in front of all these restaurants."

Second Street might be next on the list for some renovations, and it's something that doesn't bother Harwell, but it's something he prefers would happen at a different time.

I'd prefer if they'd pick a non-rainy season and a slow season for businesses, which is back to school like August and September, something that's not in the middle of a busy season."

The city said that construction is progressing well and that the new parking structure that will hold around 400 cars will open once road repairs are done.

The project will cost around $7,000,000, all coming from a mix of federal, state, and local tax.