Congressman Pete Sessions does not support UT move to the SEC

U.S. Representative Pete Sessions, R-District 17 announced that he does not support the University of Texas' move to leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference.

"I do not believe it is in Texas' best interest for the University of Texas to seek membership to the SEC," said Congressman Sessions. "The State of Texas has the intrinsic right, as the result of being a public university, for the state Legislature to have input. Therefore, I trust the outcome of those productive conversations."

On both sides of the field, Sessions represents Waco, home to Baylor University which has expressed concern over the potential economic impact the move will have. He also represents College Station, another college town with the SEC's Texas A&M University.

The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC have already voted unanimously to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, allowing them to join July 1, 2025.