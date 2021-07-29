UT-Austin and University of Oklahoma receive membership invitations from SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — On July 29, the Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference voted unanimously to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, allowing them to join effective July 1, 2025.

The news means the collegiate teams will be able to begin competing in the SEC, come the 2025-26 academic year.

Following a videoconference meeting of the Conference's Presidents and Chancellors, SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey, communicated the invitations to the respective presidents of the two universities.

The meeting convened after the two universities submitted separate requests for membership invitations to the SEC on Tue, July 27.

"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas," said Commissioner Sankey in a press release. "I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest."

Following SEC Bylaw 3.1.2, these invitations follow after at least three-fourths of its 14 member institutions voted to approve this expansion.

