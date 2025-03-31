TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple is in the early stages of developing an I-35 Corridor Plan that aims to beautify and add more overpasses along the corridor.



The city of Temple is developing a plan to reduce traffic congestion along the I-35 corridor, a 10-mile stretch from Troy to Belton, with funding from the city’s annual budget.

Business owners like Giovanni Dunn are concerned about the impact of construction, as heavy traffic already deters customers from the area.

Public reaction to the project is mixed, with some residents worried about land takeovers, while others prioritize improved safety and infrastructure.

Check out the story:

Concerns over congestion along I-35 corridor, city lays down solution

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The I-35 corridor in Temple is a well-known hotspot for traffic congestion, creating challenges for both residents and local businesses.

“Usually Monday through Friday, we’re getting a lot of traffic in this area,” said Giovanni Dunn, a business owner along the corridor.

Dunn noted that the heavy traffic has started to affect business, as some customers avoid the area to escape gridlock.

“The traffic right now is causing a couple of issues for us. At times, people are sort of avoiding coming here because they don’t want to get stuck,” he said.

In response, the city of Temple is developing a plan to ease the daily congestion.

“I-35 is a really big part of Temple. It runs throughout the entire city, and it is directly in the middle of our city,” said Megan Price, a spokesperson for the city of Temple.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

The project will span 10 miles, stretching from Troy to Belton. While the total cost has not yet been determined, funding will come from the city’s annual budget, which is supported by property and income taxes.

“It’s a guiding light for land usage, pedestrian accessibility, beautification, intersection improvement, and environmental character,” Price said. “It’s things like that that will really shape how people view and use the I-35 corridor.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Although the project is only in the second phase of a six-phase plan, business owners are already expressing concerns about potential construction disruptions.

“It will likely impact us. I have people that will sometimes park by the McDonald’s and walk over here. It avoids driving this way to do a turnaround or just get stuck,” Dunn said.

Temple residents' reactions to the plan have been mixed. Some worry about land takeovers, while others emphasize the need for improved safety and infrastructure.

“Right now, we definitely want to communicate the development of the plan with people, and gathering public input is super important,” Price said.