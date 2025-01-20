Cold snap bringing more business to local coffee shops, less for dealerships

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The winter days are bringing more business for local coffee shops, but some car dealerships are seeing a decline in sales.



Temperatures are expected to be in the freezing zone for the coming days.

Dealerships see a big decline in sales during the winter months, especially during a cold snap.

Summers are also a great time for coffee lovers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The grinding sounds of coffee beans are a good sign for Grab and Go Coffee in Temple.

"Business has definitely been improving" As the cold weather moves in -- so do the customers," said Store Manager Renee Ohara of Grab and Go.

"But again it depends a lot on the weather, it depends on what day it is, it depends on what time it is, but it is definitely improving," Ohara said.

While Ohara has seen a steady stream of business since the owners opened up shop two months ago —some other businesses in the area aren't seeing their brightest days.

25 News' Marc Monroy talked to several local car dealers in the area — while no one wanted to go on camera -- they all say they typically see a negative trend this time of year— and especially this year.

"I think it's mostly because people aren't out and about doing things as much,"Ohara said.

But there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for the dealerships -- one of the managers say tax season is usually the best time for business.

And if we go back to the coffee shop — Renee's 15 years of barista experience has her hopeful the winter business increase can move into the dog day's of summer.

"Typically summers can get very busy but we haven't seen a summer here yet, but we do have a nice seating area outside that should attract people," Ohara said.

In fact — business was pretty great for the shop on Monday. In fact...the interview with Ohara was cut short when somebody pulled in.