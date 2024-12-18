City of Troy approves water rate increases for 2025

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Troy approved a water rate increase for 2025 at its most recent city council meeting.



Water rates are going up from $5.25 to $6.00 per month.

The increased maintenance and repairs, and Temple increasing their rates by 50 cents, played a role in Troy raising its rates.

Wastewater and solid waste rates will also go up.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every buzz from Amy Cotter's clippers at her hair salon is a continuous reminder of the need to keep working to help him afford her rising everyday costs.

That list will now include paying more for water after the City of Troy voted to raise its rates.

"You know the city also has bills to pay, especially since these new houses are coming in. It’s going to take more people to do different things, so of course, it will increase,” Cotter said.

Temple raised its water rates by 50 cents.

With Troy getting about 80% of its water from there, customers in Troy will have to pay $6.00 per 1,000 gallons a month — an increase from the previous $5.25 per 1,000 per thousand gallons.

"The city just can’t take a loss. I mean, then they’ll have to figure out where that money will come from, so of course they're raising their rates, especially if it comes from temple.”

25 News' Marc Monroy has been covering the water leaks and creation of new subdivisions in Troy over the past month and a half, detailing the events leading up to this rate hike.

“I would prefer them to do something to get better quality water because I don’t drink from this water,” Cotter said.

But it won't be until the water rates are on the way up.

If we take a deeper look, we see that wastewater has ticked up to $3.10, and the new solid waste rates are at around $18 a month.

"It’s not going to affect too terribly much, but it is going to take a while to build back the business, and I’m just going to stick it out.”

Cotter isn’t too worried about the hiked rates, and she's become accustomed to the frequent price changes in our stores and mortgage payments.

RELEASE FROM THE CITY:

Notice of Rate Increase

Customers of the City of Troy Water, Wastewater, and Garbage services will see the following monthly fees beginning with the January 2025 bills.

Monthly water system fees increased by 25 cents for each metered connection.

Meter Size - Inside of City - Outside of City

3/4" - $14.50 - $16.50

1" - $17.50 - $18.50

1.5" - $21.50 - $24.25

2" - $26.50 - $30.50

3" - $30.50 - $36.75

4" - $36.50 - $43.00

The Volumetric Rate for water will increase to $6.00 per 1,000 Gallons.

Sewer: Monthly Fee: $12.00 (No Change from last year)

Volumetric Rate: $3.10 per 1,000 Gallons (Winter Averaging in Progress for Residential Customers). This is a 5-cent per 1,000-gallon increase.

Residential Garbage & Recycling: $18.10 (plus tax) per month for basic service. This is a 50-cent per month increase.

Extra Carts: $7.33 monthly for each extra cart (plus tax). This is a 12-cent per month increase.