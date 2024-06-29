City of Temple to start second round of storm related debris pick-up

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple is starting it's second round of storm related debris pick-up for residents this week.

D&J Enterprises will start the second round in Area 5 and crews will prioritize locations that were skipped in the first round before continuing to areas that have been passed through already.

Right now, crews have nearly finished one full pass through the city since May 29, have collected over 3,600 loads, and over 182,000 cubic yards of debris.

The city said if your brush collection debris was missed during the first pass, it was mostly likely because of powerlines, low tree canopies, utility or water meters, or other obstructions.

Gated communities and private roads were initially excluded due to FEMA rules, but are now eligible for pickup.

The city said to make sure there is nothing blocking your piles and the vegetative brush debris is separate from the bulk debris so crews can collect during this second round. Crews will also try to contact residents whose piles they cannot collect.

Drop-off bins for debris and trash only are still available for residents until further notice at the locations below:



Las Cruces (Silo) at 1410 4th St

Garden at 2005 N 7th St

Ferguson Park District at 1400 E Ave B

Residential recycling collections have been caught up, while residential garbage collections are being delayed. Crews will continue running residential routes on Saturday June 29 to try and return to a normal collection schedule. If your normal garbage collection day is Thursday or Friday, leave your bins out at the curb to be picked up as soon as possible.

Click here for more information and updates from the City of Temple.