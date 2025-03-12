TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple is looking to the future with its new 2025-29 Consolidation Plan.



This plan aims to further the growth of our community by adding sidewalks and building more affordable housing.

Neighbors will play a massive role in deciding the action plan over the remaining decade.

Temple has grown by a head count of around 20,000 in population since 2020 — that's around 4% every year since the pandemic.

Check out the whole story:

City of Temple looks to future with 2025-29 growth plan

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Central Texas continues to grow, Temple city officials are preparing for the future with a new five-year growth plan that addresses housing and infrastructure needs.

"The best way to know the needs from the community is to hear from the community," said Megan Price, a spokesperson from the City of Temple.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Temple has seen nearly 4% growth yearly since 2020, even during the pandemic. The city is working on its 2025-29 growth plan, which will guide development in the coming years.

"Our five-year plan identifies those specific needs that we want to focus on in our community," Price said.

The plan includes significant infrastructure improvements and affordable housing developments to accommodate the city's rapid expansion.

Community Involvement is Key

City officials say community input is crucial in shaping the plan.

"They play a huge role in this, and they're a part of the process, and it has been every year," Price said when asked about resident involvement.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

2024 Temple allocated approximately $650,000 for infrastructure upgrades and home repairs. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), meaning no local tax dollars will be used.

"One thing we want to do with this funding is to make sure that the plan is meeting the needs of the people," Price said.

Focus Areas in the Plan

The five-year growth plan prioritizes:



New sidewalks in densely populated areas

Affordable housing initiatives

Infrastructure improvements

To gather public input, the city is hosting several public meetings, and online surveys are open until March 31. Residents who cannot attend the hearings can still have their voices heard through the surveys.