Christopher Ramirez, family visit Grimes County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Ramirez, the 3-year-old boy who was safely found after being missing in the woods for four days, visited The Grimes County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Ramirez and his family visited for an interview with a Christian TV Station from Nashville, Tennessee about the successful search and rescue of the 3-year-old from October.

"It was a very heartfelt visit and gathering with Christopher and everyone as well as the story being told to the reporter," said the sheriff's office.

Grimes County Sheriff's Office

Ramirez wore his own uniform to the meeting, after telling his mother and a sergeant, while he was in the hospital recovering, that he wanted to be a police officer.

A family friend custom-made Ramirez a Grimes County Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy uniform and he was made a junior deputy sheriff with a badge and a junior Precinct 2 deputy constable with a badge.

"As has been said many times before, everyone involved with the search and rescue of Christopher was a hero and gave their heartfelt efforts and prayers throughout and have eternally become a part of Christopher Ramirez's life," said Sheriff Don Sowell.