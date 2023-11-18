Central Texas superintendent talks education vouchers ahead of legislative vote

WACO, Texas — The fate of school vouchers in Texas is uncertain tonight after Texas lawmakers voted to kill them Friday afternoon from the massive state education bill.

Alexis Neumann is the superintendent For 850 students at Rapoport Academy Public School.

As an educator she told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint she supports all students to have the freedom to go to the school best suited for them.

Neumann said several questions remain about the vouchers including whether public funds should be used for private education and where future funds will come from as schools across Texas continue to grow.

“That is why I’m in education is I believe every child should have whatever it is that they need to be successful. I think really the argument comes down to is what do people feel like they need to be successful" she said.

She added, "so if a kid leaves—yes, I’ll lose funding”

“I worry about what that’s gonna look like eight years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now—are we gonna be able to maintain the pacing of funding or are we gonna be back in another 2011, where we had to lay off a number of people and increase class sizes and re-use posted notes" she added.

