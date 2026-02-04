Central Texas school districts respond, implement policies aligned with TEA guidelines on student walkouts

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The Texas Education Agency issued new guidance Tuesday afternoon warning students, teachers and school districts of potential consequences for participating in or facilitating political walkouts during school hours.

25 News reached out to several Central Texas school districts to see if they are aligning with the new guidance, and Waco, Killeen, Temple and Belton Independent School Districts provided the below statements.

Statement from Waco ISD:

"In response to the recent guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding student walkouts, absences, and educator responsibilities, Waco ISD is reaffirming its commitment to student safety, classroom instruction, and compliance with state law.



The TEA’s guidance, titled “Guidance for School Systems Outlining Consequences Regarding Student Walkouts, Absences and Educator and District Responsibilities,” serves as a reminder of the existing legal framework governing school attendance and the professional obligations of educators.



Commitment to Instruction: Waco ISD maintains that the primary environment for student achievement is the classroom. The district will continue to utilize its established processes for documenting unexcused absences and notifying parents, ensuring that student learning remains the central priority.

Educator Responsibilities and Compliance: The district wishes to clarify that while the TEA guidance does not represent a change in Waco ISD’s internal policies, it underscores the potential legal implications for staff under Texas Education Code, Section 37.124. State law prohibits individuals from encouraging or facilitating a student’s departure from required school activities. The TEA has indicated that violations may result in referrals to the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) for potential sanctions. Moving Forward with H.O.P.E.: Help, Opportunity, Protect, and EncourageWaco ISD values the professionalism of its staff and their dedication to navigating these responsibilities with care. The district encourages open communication between staff and leadership to ensure all actions remain in the best interest of students and the community.

Together, Waco ISD remains focused on fostering an environment where every student is present, supported, and capable of achieving excellence. We are rooted in WISDom and committed to excellence." - Waco Independent School District

Statement from Killeen ISD:

"Killeen ISD is aware of online posts encouraging student walkouts.

School will operate as usual in Killeen ISD. The district will follow TEA guidance and state law.

Our expectation is clear: students are to remain on campus and in class during the school day.

Students who participate in a walkout will be marked absent and will face disciplinary consequences under the Student Code of Conduct. Leaving campus without permission is not allowed.

District staff may not encourage or facilitate walkouts.

Our focus in Killeen ISD remains on student safety and keeping students in class, engaged in learning." - Killeen Independent School District

Statement from Temple ISD:

"Temple ISD has received the guidance from the TEA and intends to follow that guidance." - Temple Independent School District

Statement and guidelines from Belton ISD:

"We recognize the importance of civic engagement and the desire for students to express their voices on issues that matter to them. However, our primary responsibility is to ensure a safe, focused learning environment for all students.



In light of recent state guidance and our local policies, I want to provide clarity regarding student involvement in protests and walkouts during the school day.



New State Guidance

On February 3, 2026, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released guidance following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott regarding political activism in schools. Please be aware of the following state-mandated consequences:

Discipline: Violations of the Code of Conduct will result in disciplinary action that could include In School Suspension, Out of School Suspension, and DAEP Placement.

Violations of the Code of Conduct will result in disciplinary action that could include In School Suspension, Out of School Suspension, and DAEP Placement. Student Absences: Students who leave class for a walkout must be marked absent. Schools risk losing daily attendance funding if they allow or encourage students to walk out of class.

Students who leave class for a walkout must be marked absent. Schools risk losing daily attendance funding if they allow or encourage students to walk out of class. Staff Restrictions: State law prohibits district staff from encouraging or facilitating student departures from class for political activism. Staff who facilitate walkouts are subject to investigation and potential licensure revocation.

State law prohibits district staff from encouraging or facilitating student departures from class for political activism. Staff who facilitate walkouts are subject to investigation and potential licensure revocation. District Accountability: School systems found facilitating walkouts may face sanctions, including the appointment of a state monitor or board of managers. Local Policy and "Disruptive Activity"

Under Belton ISD policy FNCI(LEGAL), certain actions are classified as "disruptive activity" and may result in a Class B misdemeanor. prohibited activities include:

Obstructing Passage: Blocking exits, entrances, or hallways without administrative authorization.

Blocking exits, entrances, or hallways without administrative authorization. Interfering with School Activities: Seizing control of any portion of a building to interfere with educational or administrative activities.

Seizing control of any portion of a building to interfere with educational or administrative activities. Force or Threats: Using or threatening force or violence to prevent a lawful assembly or disrupt one in progress.

Using or threatening force or violence to prevent a lawful assembly or disrupt one in progress. Classroom Disruption: Emitting noise of an intensity that prevents classroom instruction or entering/leaving a classroom or assigned area without consent.

Emitting noise of an intensity that prevents classroom instruction or entering/leaving a classroom or assigned area without consent. Enticement: Attempting to entice a student away from, or preventing them from attending, a required school activity. Protecting Student Rights

While we must enforce these policies to maintain order, these provisions are not intended to infringe upon any right of free speech or expression guaranteed by the U.S. or Texas Constitutions. We encourage students to find ways to share their perspectives that do not disrupt the learning of their peers or violate state law. We will be sharing FAQ's outlined below with our students in middle school and high school to ensure that they are informed as well.



Thank you for your partnership in keeping our schools a place where each and every student can learn without interruption.

Know Before You Go: FAQ on Student Protests & Walkouts

We hear you - expressing your voice on important issues is a big part of growing up and being an involved citizen. However, there are state laws and district policies we all have to follow to keep school safe and running smoothly. Here is what you need to know.



1. Can I walk out of class to protest?

You have the right to your opinion, but there are consequences for leaving class during the school day:

Absences: Any student who walks out of class must be marked absent.

Any student who walks out of class must be marked absent. Funding: If the school allows or encourages walkouts, the district risks losing state funding for the day.

If the school allows or encourages walkouts, the district risks losing state funding for the day. Safety: The district has a legal obligation to ensure all students are safe and in their assigned locations. 2. What is considered a "Disruption"?

Under Belton ISD policy and Texas law, "disruptive activity" is prohibited. This includes:

Blocking Hallways: You cannot block exits, entrances, or hallways without permission from the office.

You cannot block exits, entrances, or hallways without permission from the office. Taking Over Spaces: You cannot take control of a building or room in a way that stops school activities or research.

You cannot take control of a building or room in a way that stops school activities or research. Using Noise: You cannot make noise so loud that it prevents a teacher from being able to teach their class.

You cannot make noise so loud that it prevents a teacher from being able to teach their class. Threats or Force: You cannot use force or threats to stop a school assembly or keep others from participating in one.

You cannot use force or threats to stop a school assembly or keep others from participating in one. Misdemeanor Charges: Engaging in these activities can result in a Class B misdemeanor charge. 3. Can my teachers help me organize a walkout?

No. State law is very strict regarding school staff:

No Facilitation: Teachers and staff are prohibited from encouraging or helping students leave class for political activism.

Teachers and staff are prohibited from encouraging or helping students leave class for political activism. Job Risks: Staff who facilitate walkouts face investigations and could have their teaching licenses revoked. 4. What counts as "Disrupting Class"?

Even if you aren't part of a walkout, certain actions in or near classrooms are against the rules:

Entering without permission: Entering a classroom without a teacher's or principal's consent and using loud language to disrupt the lesson.

Entering a classroom without a teacher's or principal's consent and using loud language to disrupt the lesson. Enticing others: Trying to convince another student to leave a class they are required to attend.

Trying to convince another student to leave a class they are required to attend. Off-campus disruptions: Disrupting school activities while on public property (like a sidewalk or park) within 500 feet of the school is also prohibited. 5. Are my Free Speech rights being taken away?

Constitutional Protection: These rules are not meant to stop your right to free speech or expression guaranteed by the U.S. or Texas Constitutions.

These rules are not meant to stop your right to free speech or expression guaranteed by the U.S. or Texas Constitutions. The Balance: The law requires the district to stay neutral and not support or oppose political activism that disrupts learning. 6. Where do these rules apply?

School Property: Includes the campus, grounds, and any buildings used for school-sponsored events.

Includes the campus, grounds, and any buildings used for school-sponsored events. Public Property: Includes streets, highways, alleys, public parks, or sidewalks near the school." - Belton Independent School District

