Central Texas Food Bank looking for volunteers in upcoming food distribution events

The Central Texas Food Bank is asking for the community to come out and volunteer for their upcoming mass food distribution events.

The food distributions are being held in response to elevated demand for services from those facing increased food security, even as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Food Bank’s website, and sign up by clicking on “Volunteer".

Central Texas Foodbank

Thursday, July 22

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The food distributions are drive-thru events but can accommodate anyone without a vehicle as well. Attendees will receive various food items, depending on the available supply .

Drivers are asked to make space in the trunk or hatch area of their vehicles, and anyone without a vehicle can go through the designated walk-up area with containers in which they can carry the food.

Central Texans that are not able to make it to these events can also gain access to food through the food bank's network of partner pantries and various other mobile food pantry distributions. For more information visit the Central Texas Food Bank website, and click 'Find Food now' to find the nearest distribution site, anyone in need can call the site to confirm hours of operation or dial 211.

The organization is in need of monetary donations as well due to high demand, donors can make a contribution on the website.