Central Texas actor Samuel French featured in new film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

WACO, Texas — Time to grab your popcorn as 25 News dives into Martin Scorsese’s newest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

And featured alongside Hollywood superstars is one Central Texas native, Samuel French.

The Waco born actor joined us in studio on Good Morning Texas to talk about his role in Scorsese’s new movie and his film career.

French played Agent C.J. Robinson, one of the federal agents involved in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s first major homicide case: The Osage Murders.

French said his role in the movie was an amazing and surreal experience. He credits Hollywood heavy hitter Robert De Niro as an idol of his, and now—he’s staring alongside him.

But who does French do this all for? He said it was his family, especially his daughter.

“She knows I love her,” said French. “I do this for her, I do this for my wife and my family. Their support is unlike anything, so I’m a very, very lucky man.”

The Clifton raised actor returned home over the weekend to be honored at a favorite childhood spot, the historic Cliftex Theatre, and shared his thoughts on the special moment.

“It was amazing because that’s where it all started,” said French. “I watched films in that theater growing up as a kid and I’m sure the passion was sparked there.”

For French it was always a goal of his to take a big movie back to his hometown theater, and for him, this was that moment.

You can catch Samuel French in “Killers of the Flower Moon” playing right now in movie theaters.