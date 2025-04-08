Central Texans react to decision not to cover weight-loss drugs under Medicare, Medicaid

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Trump administration announced Friday it will not move forward with plans to cover popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic under Medicare and Medicaid, a decision that is sparking mixed reactions across Central Texas.



The Trump administration has decided not to cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic under Medicare and Medicaid, citing high costs—an estimated $35 billion over 10 years.

Central Texas residents have mixed feelings about the decision; some, like Elyeen Zavala, prefer managing weight and health through exercise, while others see value in the drug for those unable to work out.

With Ozempic costing around $1,000 per month in Texas, some believe diet and exercise remain more reliable and accessible options for weight loss.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I think it really depends on the person because everybody is different, and everybody has different body needs,” said Waco resident Elyeen Zavala.

Zavala, who has diabetes and comes from a family with a history of diabetes and cancer, has opted to manage her health through regular exercise rather than medications.

She has been going to the gym for the past four years and believes the benefits of physical activity outweigh those of weight-loss drugs.

“That’s really helped me increase my energy — working out instead of using drugs or any sort of energy drink, because you never know what could happen with your heart,” Zavala said.

Waco resident Haidyn Nevedal also frequents the gym and has lost 80 pounds through consistent workouts. However, she has a personal connection to Ozempic and recognizes its value for those unable to exercise.

“My aunt used it post-pregnancy to help her lose weight because she wasn’t able to go to the gym as she was pretty sick afterwards. So with Ozempic, it was really useful,” Nevedal said.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed support for traditional weight-loss methods, stating that diet and exercise are the best paths to combating obesity — a view shared by Zavala.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates that covering weight-loss drugs like Ozempic would cost $35 billion over 10 years. In Texas, a month’s supply currently costs about $1,000 out-of-pocket.

Nevedal said she supports alternative methods to medication when possible.

“I just think that if you’re able to go to the gym and you’re capable, then you should, because I think it’s a much more reliable means of losing weight,” she said.