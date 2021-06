WACO, TX —

Nearly one year after Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen's body was found, the surviving suspect in her disappearance and murder, is expected back in court.

Cecily Aguilar faces one county of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence.

A protest is scheduled outside of the Waco Federal Courthouse this afternoon, where demonstrators are calling for Aguilar to remain in jail.