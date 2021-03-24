Cecily Aguilar's defense team files motion to toss out her confession

WACO, TX — The defense team of Cecily Anne Aguilar, who is accused of helping dispose of the body of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has filed a motion to toss out her confession, claiming authorities violated Aguilar's constitutional rights.

According to documents filed in Waco Wednesday, on June 30, 2020, officers spoke with Aguilar at her job off-post. Officers who were surveilling Aguilar allegedly watched her get into a Dodge Caravan and followed it onto Fort Hood.

Documents claim officers activated their red and blue emergency lights and stopped the Caravan. Aguilar and the driver were allegedly detained.

Aguilar allegedly told officers she was not allowed to be on Fort Hood, but she was looking for a vehicle her estranged husband left for her.

According to the documents, Aguilar was texting during the encounter when officers told her to stop. When she did not stop texting, an officer allegedly took her phone away.

The driver was let go, the defense team claims, and Aguilar was told she was not under arrest and was free to leave.

The motion says authorities asked Aguilar if she would like to go with them to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (USACID) Office on Fort Hood to be interviewed, and Aguilar agreed.

At the USACID Office, Aguilar's other property was allegedly taken from her and she was led to an interrogation room.

The defense team claims Aguilar was "constantly surveilled by at least two apparently armed officers, one of whom was always placed between her and the door."

Aguilar was then interrogated from 8:30 p.m. to nearly 1 a.m. She was allegedly not read her Miranda rights at the beginning of the interrogation. The interrogation was recorded.

During that interrogation, authorities allegedly told Aguilar that she was not under arrest. The motion claims authorities then told Aguilar she had not been truthful in prior interviews, and that lying to a federal officer is a federal crime.

Authorities allegedly told Aguilar she did not have to talk to them if she did not want to. When asked if she wanted to talk, the motion states Aguilar responded, "Might as well."

The documents state Aguilar told authorities she lied about Spc. Aaron Robinson, who is believed to have killed Spc. Guillen, and her not leaving the house April 22, 2020.

Aguilar told authorities the two had gone on a long drive. She said long drives helped her cope with her mental health issues.

After describing what happened the night of April 22, authorities allegedly asked Aguilar if "that's the story you're going to stick with?" The motion says Aguilar was then asked if she was willing to die for Robinson, to which she responded, "Sure."

Aguilar was then allegedly asked if she was willing to go to jail for Robinson, to which she reportedly responded, "No."

Authorities responded by allegedly saying, "that’s the route we’re fixing to go down because I know that you’re lying to me—again.”

The motion states Aguilar was told that a body was found where she and Robinson were on April 22. Aguilar then allegedly told authorities Robinson took her out to the woods and showed her the body of Spc. Guillen. She said Robinson made her help him dismember the body.

According to the motion, authorities told Aguilar her help now would "make the difference between you spending 40 years, 30 years, or 20 years in prison.” She was then told to "think of anything and everything … to save yourself right now."

Aguilar then reportedly continued to answer questions and assisted with several controlled calls to Robinson.

Following the interrogation, authorities told Aguilar she would not be going home and she would be under arrest. She was then read her Miranda rights.

