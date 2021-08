WACO, Texas — Last week Cecily Aguilar entered a not guilty plea on federal charges in her alleged role in Vanessa Guillen's murder.

Aguilar was first indicted last year on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Nearly a year later, Aguilar was re-indicted on nine additional charges.

Aguilar's next court date has not been set yet.