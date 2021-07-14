Cecily Aguilar indicted on 11 counts for involvement in Vanessa Guillen's death

Cecily Aguilar has been indicted on 11 counts for her involvement in Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen's death.

A grand jury released the indictment Tuesday, July 13, and if convicted Aguilar can face up to 20 years in prison.

Charges listed in the indictment involve Aguilar's role in being an accessory after the fact, including destroying the body of Guillen, as well as records or documents, and issuing false statements in the federal case.

"On or about April 23, 2020, in the Western District of Texas, Defendant, CECILY ANN AGUILAR, did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding," according to Count 2 of the indictment.

This comes just after a judge denied a motion filed by Aguilar's defense team last month, June 16, that called to toss out her confession.