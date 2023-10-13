CASA program extends to Milam County

CAMERON, Texas — More court appointed advocates are coming to Milam County to assist children in the foster care system.

The organization, CASA, is establishing its 74th program in the county.

County Judge Bill Whitmire said the process to establishing the program started a year ago.

But before the county had to use CASA volunteers from other counties like Bell County.

Volunteers struggled to handle cases in their own counties and couldn't always help.

But now that Milam County has its own program, they will be able to advocate for at least 125 kids in foster care.

"Kids are, they’re our most precious resource, so we do need a strong CASA in Milam because we have a CASA that represents the needs we have," Whitmire said.

Now, they are looking for volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the Milam County Courthouse.