Buried fetus found in Brenham, witnesses say teens spotted with shovel: Report

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) — The body of what appears to be a small human fetus was found in a shallow grave Sunday in Brenham, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC13, witnesses said two people, a male and female believed to be teenagers, were reportedly seen carrying a shovel while coming from the woods at Holht Park.

Police said the area was then searched and that a dead fetus' body was later found in a grave.

Detectives and investigators were then dispatched to the scene to collect and process the evidence.

The fetus has since been sent to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.