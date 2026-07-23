Brazos County man faces additional aggravated assault charge following the death of bicyclist, champion boxer

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Brazos County man accused in the death of a 26-year-old bicyclist and champion boxer, Hannah Rapp, now faces an additional felony charge tied to a second cyclist who officials said was present during the deadly incident.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Charles Medina has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said the new charge stems from the second bicyclist who was involved in the July 18 incident on FM 159 in Navasota. The Sheriff's Office said the charge is separate from the case involving the death of Rapp.

In a probable cause statement from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office obtained by 25News, the deputy who responded to the scene mentioned that he had reason to believe Medina was speeding down FM 159 when he drove past Rapp and her boyfriend on their bicycles. Medina allegedly braked hard, skidding to a stop, putting the truck in reverse before striking Rapp and knocking her into the roadway.

After the crash, investigators interviewed Medina at the scene where he allegedly told deputies he believed the cyclists were trying to flag him down after he passed them. He said he locked up his brakes while stopping and was backing up when he did not see Rapp until just before impact. Medina told investigators he believed he was traveling about 15 mph in reverse when he struck Rapp.

According to the exact affidavit, officials documented skid marks consistent with hard braking and a second set of skid marks they believe were created as the vehicle accelerated in reverse.

The affidavit also includes a statement from Rapp's boyfriend, who told investigators he witnessed the crash while riding his bicycle alongside her. He said Medina passed within about a foot of them before reversing and accelerating backwards, fatally striking Rapp.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active as detectives continue reviewing evidence and following up on all aspects of the case.

