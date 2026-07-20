Champion boxer Hannah Rapp killed in Brazos County bicycle crash; driver charged with manslaughter

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Champion boxer Hannah Rapp killed in Brazos County bicycle crash; driver charged with manslaughter

Hannah Rapp, a professional boxer who recently competed for the WBC Featherweight title on ESPN, died after investigators say she was struck by a truck while riding her bicycle in Brazos County over the weekend. The driver has been charged with manslaughter.

Bryan Boxing

According to a press release from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Rapp was riding her bicycle along with a friend on FM 159 when a truck driven by Charles Medina passed the cyclists, reversed and struck Rapp. She later died from her injuries.

Bryan Boxing

Her coach, Carl Perry, said the loss is one he may never recover from.

"If there were angels on earth, she was one of them. She was truly one of them. A big piece of my heart truly got destroyed and unfortunately, I don't think it's ever going to be repaired," Perry said.

Kenny Graves

Rapp's death has sent shockwaves through Aggieland and the sports world. Beyond her recent WBC Featherweight title fight, those who knew her say her impact extended far beyond boxing.

"I truly considered her to be one of my daughters. My daughters loved her, my son loved her, my grandson absolutely loved her," Perry said.

Kenny Graves

Perry, speaking on behalf of Rapp's family and teammates, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

"We appreciate the love. We appreciate the memories that are being shared. We appreciate the concern, and most importantly, we appreciate them getting the word out about what happened to her so that way we can get justice for her," Perry said.

Kenny Graves

Local cyclist Robert Rose said the tragedy should prompt action at the state level to better protect vulnerable road users.

"I think really what this occasion calls for is better action at the state level to empower prosecutors with better tools to protect people who are vulnerable along the roadway, and that could include cyclists, pedestrians, construction workers," Rose said.

Kenny Graves

Rose said he hopes Rapp's death can lead to meaningful change.

"I think it would be something of a beautiful thing if Hannah Rapp's tragedy could result in something positive, possibly the Hannah Rapp Law," Rose said.

Kenny Graves

A candlelight vigil to honor Rapp will be held Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Boxing. Everyone is invited to attend and pay their respects.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

