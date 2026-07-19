Driver charged with manslaughter after bicyclist dies in Brazos County crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after he struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday morning in Brazos County.

Charles Medina was arrested after the death of Hannah Rapp, 26, who was struck while cycling on FM 159, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 23000 block of FM 159 just before 10 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a major crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. First responders found Rapp lying in the roadway and provided emergency medical care before transporting her to a local hospital, where she later died.

The sheriff's office said investigators determined that Medina had passed two bicyclists traveling along FM 159. After passing them, Medina stopped his vehicle, reversed and struck one of the cyclists, authorities said.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. The investigation remains active as detectives continue gathering evidence and reviewing information.

Medina was transported to the Brazos County Detention Center without incident.