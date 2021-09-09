Bold Republic Brewing Company looks to be your west Temple neighborhood brewery

TEMPLE, TX — Bold Republic Brewing Company is a staple in the downtown Belton community, located just off of I-35 on North Penelope Street.

However, like most everything else, the pandemic proved tough on the couple who owns the spot.

“We do pinch ourselves a little bit like when we finally found out yes, we did enough, we pulled ourselves up by the bootstraps and we actually made it through this,” Adriane Hodges, an owner explained.

The year 2020 was easily one of the hardest years for the Hodges since opening the spot in 2018.

However, they adapted and persisted, brewing and canning their own craft beers and seltzers throughout the pandemic, averaging over 1,000 cans a week, all secured with a single-can machine.

Patrick Hodges, Adriane’s husband, co-owner and head brewer said the work was worth it because from the beginning the community has shown unwavering support.

“We opened our doors wondering if people would show up and the day we did, there was a line waiting for us that whole day,” he said, with a smile. “I don't even remember it, it was all a blur.”

It’s the same support and crowds that brought something to the Texas couple’s attention, expansion.

“We outgrew this building, basically the day we started,” Patrick said.

Right before COVID-19 entered our communities, the Hodges went back to the drawing board, looking for the perfect spot to relocate.

“We wanted the darker look, it looks more modern,” Patrick explained as he looked at 3D renderings of the new facility.

Bold Republic Brewing Co.

As they found out, the west side of Temple was the perfect place.

“I think one of the things that we can attribute our growth to is the fact that the city of Temple is very business-friendly,” said Mayor Tim Davis of Temple.

The Hodges aren’t the only business owners who notice the potential in the City.

Since 2020, nearly 20,000 people have moved into the city, according to Census data.

“I'm proud of what we're doing, and the growth doesn't seem to be slowing down,” Mayor Davis said. “We as a city, we're prepared for that growth and to grow and to grow well.”

It also just so happens that Patrick is from Temple.

Coming back home, even if it means a short drive on I-35, means so much to the family of brewers.

“I feel like the prodigal son, returning and actually starting a business there,” Patrick said, laughing slightly. “It’s an honor to serve the community that you grew up in.”

He explained that their Belton lease is up in June of 2022 and they hope to be moved into the Temple brewery shortly after that.

For updates and more photos of the brewery’s progress, head over to their website.