Boater dies after rescue efforts on Lake Belton, another sent to hospital

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A man died after being rescued from Lake Belton Sunday afternoon, and a woman was taken to the emergency room.

Emergency responders were called to Roger’s Park near Morgan’s Point Resort shortly after 1:30 p.m. to help two people who were reported in distress in the water.

Witnesses on the scene had already rescued the man and rescuers were helping the woman when first responders from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department, Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers arrived on the scene.

Following the rescue, first responders started resuscitation efforts on the man, and both individuals were transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. Despite these efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey was notified and has ordered an autopsy.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, is investigating the incident. The identities of the victims will be withheld pending family notification.