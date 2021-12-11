'Bible of Texas football' founder, sports journalist Dave Campbell dies at 96

Texas sports journalist Dave Campbell died on Friday at his home in Waco. He was 96.

The Central Texas native was founder and editor-in-chief of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, called "the bible of Texas football" by fans, according to Texas Football. Campbell also served as the sports editor for the Waco Tribune-Herald for 40 years.

Campbell, a former president of the Football Writers Association of America, was an inductee into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame; but he also prided himself on rescuing the Texas Sports Hall of Fame when he pushed the City of Waco, "to move the museum to the heart of Central Texas, where it's stood ever since," according to Texas Football.

Campbell also served in the 14th Armored Division, in both France and Germany after he was drafted in 1943.

"But to many who knew him, worked with him or learned from him, he was simply Dave," said Texas Football in an obituary on Friday.

