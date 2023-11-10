Bell County group honoring local veterans in hospice care

BELL COUNTY, Texas — As part of Veterans Day, a local group is honoring some living heroes in a very personal way.

They are awarding these veterans with an American flag and a pin — something simple, yet so significant.

Interim Healthcare is having veterans pin veterans across Central Texas.

“We’re here today because we want to honor you for veterans day for your time in the army," Mark Bellomy said.

“No one is going to care for veterans like other veterans do."

Veterans have had the opportunity to shake hands with their fellow military men in hospice care.

Air Force Vet Harry Robinson served all over the country.

“Georgia, Arkansas, Arizona, Kansas, Germany,” Harry Robinson said.

His daughter Leanna Carter remembers stories from his 20 years of service, including the Vietnam war.

“I remember he used to send home tape recording," Carter said.

"That was the first time I had ever seen my dad cry — was when he was in Vietnam."

Katie Lee with Interim Healthcare says this visit helps give local veterans a sense of companionship.

“Doing this gives us an opportunity — between the last time they were honored and now when they are in the end of their life, to do something while they are still alive, and enjoy it and embrace it,” Lee said.

Vets in Hospice care were honored with a certificate, a pin and a hat.

“I feel honored — this is one of the most wonderful things that’s ever happened to me in my life," George Farmer said.

"I feel really grateful. I feel like somebody now."

Army veteran George Farmer told 25 News that the visit really raised his spirits.

“I told her, I wish I could just go ahead and go and quit being a burden to everybody," Farmer said.

"This makes me feel a little bit better about myself — it really does."

Marine veteran Mark Bellomy served in Afghanistan. He says it can be easy for veterans to feel isolated, which is why he volunteered.

“We’ve chewed the same dirt, we’ve breathed the same air," Bellomy said.

"There’s just something different about the way we connect with one another."

In the past 21 years, Interim Health care has recognized over 1000 veterans, and this week, 175 veterans were pinned.