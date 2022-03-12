Beaumont police: Man fatally shot outside home, information needed

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old man is dead - and Beaumont police are seeking information to his death.

Ashton Devon Randolph was fatally shot around 7:29 p.m. Thursday outside his residence located in the 1085 Block of Irma Street.

Police say he was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on his driveway.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers on the scene, Randolph was pronounced dead upon the arrival of EMS.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Those with information are asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

They may also contact the Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas if they wish to remain anonymous and potentially qualify for a cash reward.