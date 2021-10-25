Baylor Scott and White extends vaccination deadline to November

Baylor Scott and White has extended the vaccination deadline for its workforce to Monday, Nov. 15.

Previously all employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students, and contract staff were required to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, unless granted an exemption.

The health group, that is the largest non-profit health provider in the state, said while the majority of its workforce is in compliance, the deadline is being extended to close that gap.

"We remain committed to protecting patients, colleagues and communities through our fully vaccinated workforce policy," said the statement from Baylor Scott & White Health. "As of Oct.13, 99% of our workforce is now in compliance. We are focused on closing the gap and have decided to extend the employee and provider vaccination deadline to Nov. 15."

To be in compliance, individuals must receive both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.