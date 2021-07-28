Baylor Scott & White Health announces all employees must receive COVID-19 vaccine

All Baylor Scott & White Health employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff must receive the COVID-19 vaccine, unless granted an exemption.

In a press release, Baylor Scott & White said all employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff must receive both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, unless granted an exemption.

"We believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce," the press release said.

The hospital says the decision comes after a rise in cases of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, an overwhelming majority of these cases coming from the unvaccinated.

