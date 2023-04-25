Watch Now
Authorities investigating shooting east of Gatesville that left 1 man injured

Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 16:38:50-04

GATESVILLE, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred east of Gatesville at around 9:30 this morning, where a male subject was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to a residence inside Gatesville city limits, and on-scene deputies were made aware that the shooting actually occurred at a separate location in the county.

This an an ongoing investigation and there are no further details available at this time.

