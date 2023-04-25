Authorities investigating shooting east of Gatesville that left 1 man injured

GATESVILLE, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred east of Gatesville at around 9:30 this morning, where a male subject was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to a residence inside Gatesville city limits, and on-scene deputies were made aware that the shooting actually occurred at a separate location in the county.

This an an ongoing investigation and there are no further details available at this time.