Army investigating soldier's death on Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Army officials have confirmed to 25 News that a 1st Cavalry Division soldier has died on Fort Cavazos.

Pfc. Keshawn Crumidy, a 25-year-old native of Thomasville, Ga., died March 11 on post, the Army said.

"It's hard to process that your child is never coming home, and you're never going to see them again," the soldier's mother, Debra Crumidy, told 25 News.

Pfc. Crumidy served as a unit supply specialist in the 15th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team “BLACK JACK” on Fort Cavazos, but joined active duty only last year, according to the Army.

"“The 1st Cavalry Division is incredibly heartbroken by the loss of Private First Class Keshawn X. Crumidy," a spokesperson with the 1st Calvary Division Public Affairs said in a statement to 25 News. "The chain of command is in close contact with family and friends to offer condolences and support during this difficult time."

His family said the 1st Cavalry Division soldier recently deployed to Poland for two and a half months, but shortly returned to Texas.

The Army did not disclose any information about how the solider may have died or how his remains were discovered.

Pfc. Crumidy is survived by his parents and five siblings.

"The 1st Cavalry Division is working with the authorities to support an ongoing investigation by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division," the spokesperson said.