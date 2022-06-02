Amber Alert discontinued after child dropped off at hotel, suspect dies

ENNIS, Texas — A recent Amber Alert has been discontinued after the suspect dropped off the child at a local hotel and then died, police said.

"Mansa Igbokwe is safe and unharmed and has been reunited with his family," said the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a statement.

Around 12:00 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the 3-month-old child had been dropped off in a car seat by a man who told employees "he would be right back," but never returned.

Upon not returning, the Corsicana Police Department was contacted and learned that man was believed to be the child's father, wanted by authorities for kidnapping him.

Police also learned the father, 41-year-old Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, had taken off in a white Honda.

Igbokwe was considered armed and dangerous by authorities at the time.

Around 1:05 a.m. that morning, Ennis police spotted the white Honda and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Following a short pursuit, the Honda stopped in a parking lot where officers said they observed and heard a single gunshot come from inside.

Police said they immediately began life-saving measures on Igbokwe and called for medical personnel.

However, he would later die from his injuries at a Dallas hospital.

Igbokwe was pronounced dead at about 5:20 a.m.

The child's mother was one of two people shot during the child's kidnapping, police said.

Tangela Igbokwe was last reported to be in critical condition.

"The investigation at this point has determined that Igbokwe shot his wife and her mother after a dispute about child custody, and fled the scene with his three-month-old son, Mansa Igbokwe," said the sheriff's office.

"Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive support and assistance."

Authorities said the following case is being completed across multiple jurisdictions, including the following:

The Corsicana Police Department

Ennis Police Department

Ellis County Sheriff’s Office

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.